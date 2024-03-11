30 remains found on garbage dumps: Ludhiana MC’s failure to dispose of carcasses raises concerns

Negligence on the part of the municipal corporation employees has led to carcasses of around 30 cattle found dumped on garbage dumps in Tajpur and Tibba roads here in the last two days instead of being properly disposed of, leading to concerns among locals and Hindu groups. The garbage dump at Tajpur Road in Ludhiana. (HT File Photo)

At least four Hindu outfits on Monday submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawheny, urging action in the matter. The DC subsequently wrote to the municipal corporation commissioner to investigate the matter.

The Tibba police had filed an FIR against unidentified individuals under section 295 of the IPC following the discovery of at least 10 carcasses.

Further investigation revealed an additional 20 carcasses at the Tajpur road garbage dump, sparking alarm among the residents. The Division number 7 police initiated an inquiry on receiving reports and were joined by municipal corporation employees who removed the dead animals from the site.

Mukesh Khanna, president of Akhil Bharat Sanatan Rakshak Akhara, Shani Mandir on Tajpur road, highlighted the ongoing strike by animal skinners, resulting in the cessation of dead animal collection from Tajpur road and Hambran road dairy complexes. The municipal corporation’s carcass plant in Noorpur Bet area remains inactive due to protests by villagers.

Khanna expressed concern over the MC employees’ negligence in disposing of carcasses properly, which not only offends Hindu sentiments but also poses a health risk to the community.

A health branch official from the municipal corporation Dr. Vipul Malhotra mentioned that the employees are instructed to bury carcasses at specific locations. He was unaware of any instances where carcasses were thrown on garbage dumps and assured that he would remind the employees to follow proper procedures for disposal of dead animals.