31 devotees from Solan injured in road mishap in UP

About 31 devotees from Solan district’s Arki sub-division were injured after the bus they were travelling in met with accident in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, said police. The victims were on their way to attend Maha Kumbh on Tuesday. (HT Representational image)

They were on their way to Maha Kumbh.

Expressing concern, Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi said that as soon as the information of the accident was received, the district administration was instructed to establish contact at the appropriate level and provide immediate treatment and relief to all the injured. He said, “I am constantly in touch with the Kaushambi district administration and is establishing coordination at every level for proper assistance to the injured so that they do not face any kind of inconvenience.”

“All the injured are getting proper treatment,” said Solan deputy commissioner Manmohan Sharma. While sharing details, Sharma said that 32 devotees travelling by private bus from Arki subdivision of Solan district to participate in Maha Kumbh met with an accident on Tuesday.

“A total of 31 persons are reported to have been injured in the accident.Six persons are reported to be seriously injured, 23 persons have suffered minor injuries,” shared Sharma.

The deputy commissioner said that 14 injured are undergoing treatment in Sirathu community health centre and 10 are undergoing treatment in Kaushambi district hospital.

“As per the instructions of chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, the Solan district administration is in constant touch with the administration of Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh and timely medical assistance of the injured is being ensured,” Sharma added.