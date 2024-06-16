3,122 appear for UPSC Prelims at 17 centres in Ludhiana

Out of the total 5,570 registered candidates, only 3,122 and 3,094 appeared for Paper 1 and 2, respectively, in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Exam across 17 centres in the district on Sunday. Students coming out of an examination centre in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

With jammers in place to check the use of unfair means, the exam was conducted in two sessions— from 9.30am to 11.30am and 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

In Paper 1, 1521 male candidates and 1,601 female candidates were present and 2,448 candidates remained absent. Meanwhile, with 2,476 candidates absent, Paper 2 recorded a participation of 1,502 male and 1,592 female candidates.

The centres included SCD Government College, (old building, PG building and commerce block), SDP College for Women, Daresi road, GT road, behind Chand Cinema, Government College For Girls (sub centre-A and B), Arya college for Boys, SRS Polytechnic College, Kundan Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, DAV Public School, Nankana Sahib Public School, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, MBA block, Khalsa College for Women, Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College (Sub centre-A and B), Guru Nanak Public School and Malwa Centre College for women.

22-year-old horticulture graduate Simran Bharti, who gave her first attempt, found the exam of moderate level. “I did not find the exam difficult as I practised enough,” she said. She also informed that majority of the questions were from national and international current affairs and the rest consisted of medieval and modern history, polity, agriculture, science and women centric schemes of the government. She added that the Civil Services Aptitude Test, which is paper 2, was easy besides a few complex comprehensions and time consuming mathematical questions.

As per the information, five female candidates were denied entry at the SCD College, Gate 3, as they got late by 10 minutes. A parent of one of the candidates said all these candidates had genuine reasons and were not from the district, but even after several requests, they were not allowed to appear for the examination.