Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 31,970 machines sanctioned for crop residue management in Punjab
Around 10,023 machines were sanctioned for individual farmers, 15,498 machines for CHCs, 5,543 for panchayats, 906 for PACS on 50% to 80% subsidy for crop residue management in Punjab. (Representative Image/Ht File)
Around 10,023 machines were sanctioned for individual farmers, 15,498 machines for CHCs, 5,543 for panchayats, 906 for PACS on 50% to 80% subsidy for crop residue management in Punjab. (Representative Image/Ht File)
chandigarh news

31,970 machines sanctioned for crop residue management in Punjab

As many as 10,297 applications, which have been received from PACS, panchayats, and CHCs registered under farmers’ societies and individual farmers to ensure crops residue management, have already been approved
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 04:18 AM IST

Ahead of the paddy harvesting season, the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department has sanctioned 31,970 machines and equipments to individual farmers, Primary Agriculture Cooperatives Societies (PACS), panchayats and customer-hiring centres (CHCs) under the crop residue management scheme.

Agriculture director Sukhdev Singh Sidhu said the department has already approved 10,297 applications, which have been received from PACS, panchayats, and CHCs registered under farmers’ societies and individual farmers to combat the menace of stubble burning.

The department has issued sanctions under five phases for purchasing paddy straw management machines and equipment. Around 10,023 machines were sanctioned for individual farmers, 15,498 machines for CHCs, 5,543 for panchayats, 906 for PACS on 50% to 80% subsidy.

“The department is geared up to distribute these implements well before the paddy harvesting season,” he said, requesting all the applicants who had received sanctions to procure the equipment as soon as possible.

He said that 76,626 paddy straw management machines were given on subsidy to the farmers in the last three years. Patiala, Sangrur, Barnala, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Tarn Taran, Moga and Mansa have been identified as hotspot districts, where most paddy stubble burning cases were reported.

Under the CRM scheme, the state government had focused on delivering state-of-the-art machines to farmers, including Super SMS, super seeder, happy seeder, paddy straw chopper, shredder, mulcher, hydraulic reversible mould board plough and Zero Till Drill for in-situ management and baler and rake for ex-situ machines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.