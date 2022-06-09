Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 32 gymnasts vault their way into SAI’s Khelo India Talent Development Scheme shortlist
chandigarh news

32 gymnasts vault their way into SAI’s Khelo India Talent Development Scheme shortlist

The SAI’s talent identification and development committee selected gymnasts from those who participated at the 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games in Ambala Cantonment
A gymnast performing at the Khelo India Youth Games at the Late Lt Mukesh Anand Sports Complex in Ambala. (HT Photo)

Updated on Jun 09, 2022 03:54 AM IST
ByBhavey Nagpal, Ambala

A talent identification and development committee of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) has recommended 32 gymnasts from those who participated at the 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games in Ambala Cantonment for the Khelo India Talent Development Scheme.

Committee member Nirbhay Singh said of these, 12 each were from the boys’ and girls’ artistic disciplines and eight from rhythmic.

“Out of these, 19 will be selected based on their performance evaluation and age verification. The names have been sent and the authorities will decide on their fate,” he added.

The selected athletes will be part of the 100-strong Khelo India Athletes from the same discipline. Their inclusion in the scheme will remain subject to their results going forward.

Research officer Tanugatri Majumdar said the selected players will receive 5.2 lakh for training and 1.2 lakh as pocket allowance annually.

10,000 per month will be transferred directly to the athlete, whereas the rest of the amount is spent on the training, diet, accommodation etc where the athlete will get training,” Majumdar said.

The three-day gymnastics competition at the Games saw Uttar Pradesh take the first place in the artistic discipline, held at the Gymnastics Hall of the War Heroes Stadium. Maharashtra topped the rhythmic gymnastics discipline, action for which unfolded at the Late Lt Mukesh Anand Sports Complex.

Speaking about the competition, district sports officer Ram Niwas said, “A total 179 players were part of the games including 81 male and 62 females in events for artistic gymnastics and 36 in the rhythmic. The three-day competition ended on Tuesday with home minister Anil Vij felicitating the winners of the balancing beam.”

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
