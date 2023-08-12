Ludhiana: Wife, 4 others booked for abetment after man ends life

A 32-year-old labourer ended his life by consuming poison a day before the hearing of a case of matrimonial dispute was to come up in the woman cell in Raikot. The Sadar Raikot police booked his wife and four others for abetment to suicide. HT Image

The victim left a suicide note in which he had mentioned that his wife and her family members were demanding ₹2.5 lakh from him to withdraw the case.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the victim’s mother. The complainant stated that her son had married the accused one and a half years ago. Three months ago, her daughter-in-law went to her parents’ house and filed a complaint against her son in the woman cell. The hearing of the case was on August 11.

She added that on August 10 her son went to talk to his wife. He returned in the evening and ended his life by consuming poison. Before consuming the poison, he left a suicide note in his diary.

ASI Manohar Lal, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

