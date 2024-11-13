Menu Explore
32-year-old man dies after being hit by e-rickshaw in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 13, 2024 09:22 AM IST

An e-rickshaw hit their vehicle from the rear, causing Manjeet to become trapped between the jeep’s engine and the e-rickshaw.

A 32-year-old flower supplier died after being hit by an e-rickshaw on Sector 29/30 dividing road on Monday.

A 32-year-old flower supplier died after being hit by an e-rickshaw on Sector 29/30 dividing road on Monday. (HT File)

According to the FIR, the deceased Manjeet Kumar, and his nephew Maya, were unloading flowers from their jeep parked at the roadside when the accident took place. An e-rickshaw hit their vehicle from the rear, causing Manjeet to become trapped between the jeep’s engine and the e-rickshaw.

Manjeet was critically injured. Both the injured driver and the deceased were taken to the GMCH Hospital, Sector 32. Manjeet was declared dead on arrival. The e-rickshaw driver disappeared from the hospital after his medical checkup.

An FIR has been registered against the e-rickshaw driver under sections 281, 106 of the BNS at the Industrial Area Police Station. No arrest has been made so far.

