32-year-old woman killed in Mohali hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 05, 2023 03:22 AM IST

The woman was headed to the Mohali railway station with three of her family members when a speeding SUV driving on the wrong side rammed into their auto-rickshaw

Road accidents continue to claim precious lives in Mohali.

The victim was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where she was declared brought dead. (iStock)
In yet another hit-and-run mishap in the city, a 32-year-old woman was killed and three members of her family were injured after an SUV, speeding on the wrong side of the road, rammed into an auto-rickshaw near the Phase 10/11 light point on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Davinder Kaur,

In his statement to the police, Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Sector 52, said he, his wife, Ranjit Kaur, and their daughter Harnoor Kaur, 11, were going to drop Ranjit’s sister Davinder Kaur at the Mohali railway station in an auto-rickshaw.

As their auto-rickshaw reached the Phase 10/11 light point, a speeding Hyundai Creta coming from the wrong direction hit the three-wheeler head on. The impact of the collision left the auto-rickshaw completely mangled.

Commuters helped rescue the injured. They were all taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where Davinder was declared brought dead, while Sukhwinder, Ranjit and their daughter remain under treatment.

Phase -8 police station SHO Mandeep Singh said, “We have registered an FIR against the absconding car driver and are working to trace and arrest him.”

Meanwhile, people present at the spot said they had alerted police about the car driver fleeing, but they failed to act in time.

Wednesday, April 05, 2023
