Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 33 succumb, 400 recover from Covid in Haryana
As per a medical bulletin, the day’s positivity rate was 0.57%, recovery rate was 98.45% and the fatality rate was 1.20%. (HT FILE)
As per a medical bulletin, the day’s positivity rate was 0.57%, recovery rate was 98.45% and the fatality rate was 1.20%. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

33 succumb, 400 recover from Covid in Haryana

Haryana reported 170 Covid-19 cases, 400 recoveries and 33 deaths on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 01:59 AM IST

Haryana reported 170 Covid-19 cases, 400 recoveries and 33 deaths on Saturday. The number of active cases further reduced to 2,677, from 2,940 the day before.

There were 1,658 persons in home isolation as on Saturday.

As per a medical bulletin, the day’s positivity rate was 0.57%, recovery rate was 98.45% and the fatality rate was 1.20%.

Gurugram, with 277 active cases, has the highest number of active infections followed by Hisar (271), Panipat (226), Sirsa (222) and Faridabad (200).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.