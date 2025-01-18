Menu Explore
34-year-old biker killed in Mohali hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 18, 2025 09:36 AM IST

The victim’s brother-in-law told Mohali police that he and Om Prakash were returning around 7.15 pm after visiting relatives in Balongi, when a speeding car rammed into the latter’s motorcycle

A 34-year-old man was killed after a speeding car collided with his motorcycle and drove off near Cheema Boilers Chowk in Industrial Area on Airport Road on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Om Prakash, was a daily wage worker, said Mohali police. (Stock image)
The deceased, identified as Om Prakash, was a daily wage worker, said Mohali police. (Stock image)

The deceased, identified as Om Prakash, was a daily wage worker, said police.

Ranjeet Kumar, the victim’s brother-in-law and a resident of Kumbra village in Mohali, told police that he and Om Prakash were returning around 7.15 pm after visiting relatives in Balongi.

While Om Prakash was riding his motorcycle, Ranjeet was following him on another bike. Suddenly, a speeding car struck Om Prakash’s motorcycle and the driver fled the scene. However, Ranjeet managed to note the car’s registration number.

Ranjeet rushed his brother-in-law to a hospital in Phase 6 from where he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, due to his critical condition. But Om Prakash succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police registered a case against the unidentified car driver under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated an investigation into the incident.

