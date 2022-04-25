34-year-old biker killed in Mullanpur hit-and-run
A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Majri Bus Stand in Mullanpur on Saturday night.
The victim, Manish Kumar, a resident of Fatehpur village, Mohali, worked as a private security guard in Sector 9, Chandigarh.
Investigating officer Pawan Kumar said as per the statement of Manish’s cousin Sanjay Kumar, they were returning home on separate motorcycles on Saturday night.
As they reached the Majri Bus Stand, a speeding Maruti Suzuki Wagon R rammed into Manish’s motorcycle head-on, leaving him seriously injured.
Manish was rushed to the civil hospital in Kharar, where doctors declared him brought dead.
The investigating officer said the car driver sped away after the accident. He has been booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.
“We are checking the CCTV footage and are hopeful of arresting the driver soon. The body was handed over to the family members after autopsy,” he said.
52-year-old man killed in bike-scooter crash in Kurali
A 52-year-old man was killed after a scooter hit his motorcycle in Kurali on Saturday evening.
The deceased was identified as Kulbhushan Chander, a resident of Mohalla Fatehpuri, Kurali. He worked at the District Consumer Redressal Forum, Chandigarh.
Investigating officer Rajinder Singh said Chander was on his way back home on his motorcycle on Saturday evening. When he reached Prabh Asra Charitable Hospital in Kurali, a scooter hit his two-wheeler from behind, causing him to fall on the road.
He was taken to Prabh Asra Charitable Hospital for treatment, but was declared dead.
The scooter rider was identified as Kamalpreet Kaur, a resident of Kakro village, Rupnagar district. She was booked under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC on the statement of the deceased’s nephew Vikas.
70-year-old pedestrian injured in hit-and-run dies
A 70-year-old woman, who was injured in a hit-and-run accident in Sector 37 on Friday, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.
Police said Chandni Devi of Sector 41-A, Chandigarh, was walking near the Petrol Pump on the main road in Sector 37, when an unknown vehicle hit her and drove off.
Devi was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, but died during treatment on Saturday.
Police have booked the unidentified driver under Sections 279, 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304-A of the IPC at the Sector 39 police station. They are going over the CCTV footage near the accident spot to trace the offending vehicle and arrest its driver.
Chandigarh’s 13 villages to come under property tax ambit
Beating its target of property tax in the last financial year, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is going to further widen its property tax base this fiscal by adding over 2,900 new commercial tax payees in 13 villages. After the go-ahead from the UT administration, MC will soon start issuing property tax bills at these villages, which came under its jurisdiction in December 2018. All houses 500 square feet or above come under tax purview.
Chandigarh: Shastri Market president booked for misbehaving with MC sub-inspector
Police have booked the president of the Sector 22 Shastri Market, Jaswinder Singh Nagpal, for allegedly misbehaving with a female municipal corporation sub-inspector during an anti-encroachment drive on Saturday. In her complaint to the Sector-22 Police Post, MC sub-inspector Bhupinder Kaur said during the drive on Saturday, she issued challans to two shops for placing goods in the corridor outside. Nagpal said a protest regarding this was also organised by shopkeepers on Sunday.
Bomb outside Chandigarh’s Model Jail defused by NSG team
Over 20 hours after a bomb was recovered outside the Model Jail in Sector 51, a team of the National Security Guard safely defused it on Sunday afternoon. While a bomb disposal squad and army team remained alert at the scene through the night, the NSG team, which was despatched from Manesar in Haryana, reached the spot around 1 pm on Sunday.
Arvind Kejriwal has no understanding of Himachal: Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur hit out at his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, stating that the latter has no understanding of tradition and culture of Dev Bhoomi. Citing the achievements of his government, Jai Ram said their priority was welfare of senior citizens and over ₹1,300 crore were being spent on providing social security pension to vulnerable sections.
Omicron variant dominant in Chandigarh, says health department
Amid concerns of Deltacron variant being behind the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the UT health department on Sunday clarified that Omicron remained the dominant variant of coronavirus in Chandigarh and no case of Deltacron had been detected. Special vax camps for kids to continue The UT health department will set up special vaccination camps for children in the 12-15 age group at eight government schools on Monday and Tuesday.
