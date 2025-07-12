3.5kg heroin, 2 lakh drug money seized in Ferozepur

The Ferozepur police on Friday recovered 3.5kg of heroin and ₹2 lakh in drug money during a follow-up operation, officials said. The Ferozepur police on Friday recovered 3.5kg of heroin and ₹ 2 lakh in drug money during a follow-up operation, officials said.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu stated that the recovery stems from ongoing investigations into a case registered earlier this week. “On Tuesday, police seized 2 kg of heroin and two pistols, and arrested two individuals, including Rashpal Singh alias Gora (40), a resident of Basti Machhia in Zira. During the backwards link investigation, our teams conducted a targeted raid which led to the seizure of 3.5 kg of heroin and ₹2 lakh cash from the possession of the accused,” the SSP said.

Since March 1, Ferozepur police have recovered 102.483 kg of heroin, ₹82.70 lakh in drug-related cash, 23,595 intoxicating tablets and capsules, 30 illegal weapons, and 250 live cartridges and 400 grams of ICE drug.

“Additionally, 681 drug cases have been registered, and 870 drug smugglers and peddlers have been arrested during this period,” the police said.