35-year-old’s murder in Ludhiana: Call made to Phillaur man from victim’s phone led to trio’s arrest
The trio who allegedly killed the 35-year-old man who was found dead on the railway tracks near Jassian village on May 17 was traced after one of them made a call to a Phillaur resident using the mobile they had snatched from the victim.
The accused, identified as Sohan Kumar alias Baba, Akhilesh Pratap Singh alias Shubham alias Murda and Deepak alias Kayua, all residents of Ludhiana, had attempted to rob the victim, Harwinder Singh Happy of Rajjowal village, at knifepoint, while he was on his way to work.
According to a police officer, Deepak had called a resident of Phillaur, who was present in Ludhiana at that time. “We traced the man who they called from the victim’s mobile. Deepak had called him seeking money in lieu of mortgaging the mobile phone. Eventually, the accused were identified and nabbed after tracking their location,” a police officer investigating the case said.
Police on Saturday also recovered the knife they had used to threaten Harwinder. Moreover, it came to the fore that Deepak was out on bail in another murder case from two years ago.
However, Deepak in this case maintained that he didn’t murder Harwinder. Police investigation eventually revealed that the three of them had pushed the victim onto the way of a moving train, which resulted in a severe head injury and ultimately, his death.
According to police, the trio did not intend to murder Harwinder and fled the spot with his mobile and money, leaving the body near the tracks.
The Government Railway Police will produce the three of them before a local court on Monday.
The case was lodged based on the complaint of Satpal Singh, 65, the victim’s father. He had told police that the accused are habitual offenders and killed his son with the intention of looting him.
-
5 mobile phones recovered from 4 Ludhiana Central Jail inmates
Five mobile phones were recovered from four inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking on Saturday night. Assistant jail superintendent Sarup Chand stated in his complaint to police that the mobile phones were recovered from Hari Om, Hardeep Singh, Prince Aggarwal and Gurmeet Singh, following which they were booked under Section 52 A of Prison Act at Division Number 7 police station.
-
Naubat Khana was a seat of musicians, and music was said to be performed here five times every day. Additionally, the drummers stationed at this so-called drum house were obliged to strike their drums each time the emperor would arrive at the nearby Diwan-e-Aam for an audience with Delhi’s common citizens.
-
Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
-
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
-
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics