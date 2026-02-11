35-yr-old woman, her male friend found dead in Sirsa

A 38-year-old married man and his 35-year-old woman friend were found dead inside a room in Sirsa on Tuesday morning, police said. Their bodies were sent to civil hospital for the post-mortem examination. (HT Photo for representation)

While the cause of their death is yet to be determined, police officials suspect the male friend ended his life.

According to the police, the deceased woman was a resident of Ratia in Faridabad. Police said that she was found dead on a bed and her male friend, a native of Jind, was found dead on the floor of the room.

According to the police, the man was married and the woman had taken divorce from her husband. She was living in Sirsa for the last three months and working as a dancer. Sirsa city police station house officer (SHO) Sandeep Kumar told HT over phone that the woman was living with her two friends, and her male friend came to meet her on Monday night. “The woman’s friends found the bodies inside the room and informed the house owner. We are investigating the reasons behind their death,” he added.

However, another official requesting anonymity said that the man had committed suicide. “We are probing the reason behind their alleged verbal spat that took place on Monday night. Their mobile phones were seized and will be sent for forensic examination. The two other women living with the deceased knocked the door and when she did not open, they broke open. They were shocked after seeing her and her friend dead,” the official added. Their bodies were sent to civil hospital for the post-mortem examination.