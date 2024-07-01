365 challans slapped for water wastage in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh municipal corporation issued as many as 365 challans to violators during its drive to curb water wastage that concluded on June 30. Nine water connections were also disconnected for repeat violation even after imposition of fine. (HT file photo/for representation only)

In an effort to conserve water and address its shortage during the summer, starting April 15, MC had prohibited water wastage between 5.30 am and 9 am.

Deploying teams to rein in violations, MC slapped as many as 365 challans of ₹5,512 each and issued 2,267 notices. Additionally, the civic body disconnected nine water connections to reinforce the importance of responsible water usage.

The fine will be recovered through regular water supply charges. The nine water connections were disconnected for repeat violation even after imposition of fine.

Municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra said the drive focused on prohibiting several non-essential uses of water, including washing vehicles and courtyards, watering lawns during the morning water supply, and using booster pumps on the main water supply line. Apart from this, leakage in coolers and water meters, and overflow from tanks were also checked.

These measures were implemented to alleviate water shortages and mitigate the depletion of groundwater resources, she added.

The commissioner further said the corporation will continue to explore innovative solutions and engage the community to ensure the long-term availability and efficient utilisation of water.