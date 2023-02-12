Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 36,865 cases disposed of at national lok adalat in Ludhiana

36,865 cases disposed of at national lok adalat in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Feb 12, 2023 12:02 AM IST

District and sessions judge-cum-Ludhiana district legal services authority chairperson Munish Singal said compensation worth ₹1,44,38,33,066 was awarded in various cases by the national lok adalat

National lok adalat in progress at district courts in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT photo)
National lok adalat in progress at district courts in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A total of 36,865 cases were disposed of on the spot in the national lok adalat organised by the district legal services authority on Saturday.

As many as 27 benches were constituted at the district level, while six benches were constituted at a sub-divisional level in Jagraon, Khanna, Samrala and Payal.

District and sessions judge-cum-Ludhiana district legal services authority chairperson Munish Singal said compensation worth 1,44,38,33,066 was awarded in various cases.

He said that a total of 46,624 cases pertaining to criminal compoundable offences, cheque bounce, money recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes (except divorce), land acquisition cases (pending before civil courts), electricity, water and other bill payment cases (excluding non-compoundable), service matters relating to pay and allowances and retrial benefits, revenue cases (pending in district courts only) and other civil cases (such as rent, injunction suits, specific performance suits) were heard in the lok adalat.

“The court fees incurred in cases disposed of by lok adalat is refundable. In lok adalat, the money and time of both parties are saved and there is no further appeal against the decision taken by the adalat, which puts an end to the dispute,”Munish Singal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out