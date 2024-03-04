36th Spring Fest in Panchkula ends with aplomb

The showers notwithstanding, the two-day 36th Spring Fest-2024 concluded on a high note at Town Park, Sector 5, on Sunday. Visitors caught in the rain on the last day of 36th Spring Fest at Town Park, Panchkula, on Sunday. (Sant Arora /HT)

Showcasing an array of vibrant flowers, the festival, organised by the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran, also featured duet dance, healthy baby show, fashion show, solo singing, mono acting and folk dance performances on Day 2. A Punjabi Night also regaled visitors.

PGIMER Chandigarh was declared the overall winner at the festival.

The Gurukul School, Sector 20, also won 19 prizes, including the “best maintained garden in a school” award for the 20th consecutive year, as per school authorities.

School’s art teacher Vandana lapped up eight prizes and gardeners won two. The school also bagged five prizes in cut flower categories and three in potted flower categories.

Ambala division commissioner Renu S Phulia, who was the chief guest, honoured the winners of various competitions with trophies.

Phulia said despite the rain, thousands of people enjoyed the Spring Fest, and congratulated residents, schools and children for participating in the event.