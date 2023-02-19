37,833 to appear for PSEB Class 12 exams in district

: With the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 12 final exams set to begin from Monday, 37,833 students will appear for the exams at a total of 246 centres across the district.

In contrast to the previous years when students appeared for exams at their home centres, this year the students will take exams at different centres while the staff will perform duties at their respective centres. Superintendents and deputy superintendents will be deputed by the board.

On average 150 to 200 students will appear for the examination at each centre. All exams will take place in the evening shift from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The exams will go on till April 21.

In the examination for Class 8 starting from February 25, as many as 44,699 students will appear at 300 centres while 37,682 students will appear in Class 10 final exams starting from March 24.

District education officer (secondary) Harjit Singh said that the answer sheets issued by the Punjab School Education Board have been distributed among the centres and the teams of education department officials have been deployed to manage the affairs in an effective way.

Over 13,000 students to take NMMS, PSTSE

As many as 13,493 students will appear for the Punjab State National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) in the district on Sunday at total 48 centres.

The NMMS which is conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training aims at reducing the drop-out rate of students from school. The scheme is sponsored by the Union government for meritorious and economically weaker students of government, government-aided and local body schools.

The PSTSE is a talent search examination conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for students of Classes 8–10 of government schools.