37th Panchkula Spring Fest blooms today, best gardens unveiled

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will inaugurate the 37th Spring Festival at Yavnika Park in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Saturday. The Gurukul, Sector 20, won the award for best garden in school campus (secondary wing) for the 21st consecutive year. (Sant Arora/HT)

The two-day festival is being organised by the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority. Best maintained gardens across various categories were recognised ahead of the festival. Schools, housing societies, institutions and individual property owners were awarded for their efforts in maintaining green spaces.

The Gurukul, Sector 20, whose garden was decked out on the theme of Mahakumbh, won the award for best garden in school campus (secondary wing) for the 21st consecutive year. Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, and Saint Soldier’s School, Sector 16, jointly secured the second place.

Satluj Public School, Sector 2, with more than 58 varieties of flowers in its garden, bagged the first position in the best garden in school campus (primary wing) category, while Hans Raj Public School, Sector 6, finished second.

Satluj Public School, Sector 2, bagged the first position in the best garden in school campus (primary wing) category. (Sant Arora/HT)

Col Harnam Singh (Sector 12), RK Sharma (Sector 25) and VK Sarin (Sector 15) received recognition for maintaining the best parks in residential areas. In the group housing society category, Sandip Vihar (AWHO), Sector 20, was awarded, whereas the superintendent engineer (horticulture) and Venus Remedies Ltd, Industrial Area, Phase 1, won in the government/private institutions category.

Monika Abrol and Dharminder Abrol of House Number 819, Sector 12, Panchkula, secured the first prize in the 14-marla house category. (HT Photo)

Among the various awards to individual house owners, Sunita Kumari Sarin, House Number 251, Sector 15, won the first spot in the below 14-marla category. Similarly, in the 14-marla category, Monika Abrol and Dharminder Abrol of House Number 819, Sector 12, Panchkula, secured the first prize. They had won in the same category last year as well.

Vishal Jit Kumar of House Number 198, Sector 7, bagged the first spot in one-kanal category, while Virender Arya at House Number 122, Sector 6, emerged as the winner in the two-kanal category.

Day 1 of the festival on Saturday will get underway with a rangoli competition at 8 am, followed by a painting and pot painting competition at 9 am.

Chief minister Saini will inaugurate the festival at 10 am, when a face and tattoo painting competition will also begin. An environment quiz, and mehendi, comic poet and fancy dress competitions are also planned through the day before a cultural programme at 7 pm.