37-year-old biker killed in Karnal road mishap

The victim, Ved Prakash of Karnal, was returning to his house when the mishap took place; he was rushed to a local hospital but doctors declared him declared him brought dead
Karnal Sadar Police station in-charge Tarsem Singh said a case has been registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Panel Code. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A 37-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding car in Landora village of Karnal district on Saturday night.

The victim, Ved Prakash, was returning to his house when the mishap took place. He was rushed to a local hospital but doctors declared him declared him brought dead.

Karnal Sadar Police station in-charge Tarsem Singh said a case has been registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Panel Code.

