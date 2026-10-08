Akshay Kumar mourns the death of Welcome co-star Nana Patekar: ‘It’s hard to believe you're gone, Nana ji'
Veteran actor Nana Patekar's death has saddened Akshay Kumar, who remembers their collaboration in comedy films Welcome and Housefull 5.
Actor Akshay Kumar has mourned the sudden death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, remembering their work together in the much-loved comedy film Welcome and their more recent collaboration in the film Housefull 5.
Taking to X on Thursday, Akshay recalled Patekar as one of those rare actors who could command attention without trying too hard.
“Really saddened by the news of Nana ji’s passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance… he was completely his own,” Akshay wrote.
Akshay specifically remembered working with Patekar on Welcome, the 2007 comedy in which the two shared screen space alongside Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Paresh Rawal and Mallika Sherawat. Nana’s portrayal of Uday Shetty became one of the most iconic performances of the film, while Akshay played Rajiv.
“I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I’ll always hold close,” Akshay wrote.
Akshay further described Patekar as “truly one of a kind” and said it was difficult to come to terms with his death.
“It’s hard to believe you’re gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say,” he added.
Patekar’s death has left the Hindi film industry mourning the loss of one of its most acclaimed performers, whose career spanned decades.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More