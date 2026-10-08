Nana Patekar dies at 75: National Award-winning actor's last post on social media was way back in June. Here's what he wrote

Even in his final months, Nana remained closely connected to his work. In June, the actor shared a post about the television premiere of O'Romeo. Sharing the film's trailer, he wrote, "Get ready for a love story that never played by the rules! Dekhiye #TVParPehli Baar 'O Romeo' 28th June, Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeCinema par."

The Indian film industry has suffered a great loss with the death of veteran actor and director Nana Patekar . The actor died on Thursday morning at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Nana was not particularly active on social media in recent months, and his last posts were related to his film O'Romeo.

Nana was also last active on X (formerly Twitter) in March, when he shared a post about O'Romeo. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is now his final theatrical release.

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj , O'Romeo is a romantic action thriller produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Based on the non-fiction book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary and Farida Jalal, with Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey in special appearances.

The film received a mixed response from critics and audiences and failed to make a significant impact at the box office. Made on a reported budget of ₹150 crore, it collected ₹72.99 crore in India and ₹110.81 crore worldwide.

Most recently, Nana Patekar was seen in a cameo in Subedaar. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Saurabh Shukla in key roles and was released on Prime Video. His last web series, Sankalp, is available to watch on MX Player. Helmed by Prakash Jha, the socio-political drama also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Kapoor and Neeraj Kabi.

About Nana Patekar's death Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was found unconscious and taken to hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him with CPR for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at approximately 5.20am. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed the news.

Patekar was regarded as one of the most distinctive and influential actors in Indian cinema, with a career spanning Hindi and Marathi films. Following news of his death, several film personalities, including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Khushbu Sundar and Riteish Deshmukh, expressed grief over his passing.