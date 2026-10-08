Nana Patekar dies at 75: National Award-winning actor's last post on social media was way back in June. Here's what he wrote
Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest, leaving the entire industry in shock.
The Indian film industry has suffered a great loss with the death of veteran actor and director Nana Patekar. The actor died on Thursday morning at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Nana was not particularly active on social media in recent months, and his last posts were related to his film O'Romeo.
Even in his final months, Nana remained closely connected to his work. In June, the actor shared a post about the television premiere of O'Romeo. Sharing the film's trailer, he wrote, "Get ready for a love story that never played by the rules! Dekhiye #TVParPehli Baar 'O Romeo' 28th June, Sun raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeCinema par."
Nana was also last active on X (formerly Twitter) in March, when he shared a post about O'Romeo. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial is now his final theatrical release.
About O'Romeo
Deep Dive
Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O'Romeo is a romantic action thriller produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Based on the non-fiction book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary and Farida Jalal, with Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey in special appearances.
The film received a mixed response from critics and audiences and failed to make a significant impact at the box office. Made on a reported budget of ₹150 crore, it collected ₹72.99 crore in India and ₹110.81 crore worldwide.
Most recently, Nana Patekar was seen in a cameo in Subedaar. Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Radhika Madan and Saurabh Shukla in key roles and was released on Prime Video. His last web series, Sankalp, is available to watch on MX Player. Helmed by Prakash Jha, the socio-political drama also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Kapoor and Neeraj Kabi.
About Nana Patekar's death
Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was found unconscious and taken to hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him with CPR for around 45 minutes. He was declared dead at approximately 5.20am. His son, Malhar Patekar, confirmed the news.
Patekar was regarded as one of the most distinctive and influential actors in Indian cinema, with a career spanning Hindi and Marathi films. Following news of his death, several film personalities, including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Khushbu Sundar and Riteish Deshmukh, expressed grief over his passing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.