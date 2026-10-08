'You'll be missed Nana Bhau': Tributes pour in from Bollywood; Riteish Deshmukh, Mukesh Chhabra remember 'simple-hearted' Nana Patekar

Actor Nana Patekar died at 5.20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI over the phone. Nana Patekar touched many lives during his decades-long career in cinema. Tributes for Nana Patekar Tributes are now pouring in on social media from those who worked with him or were touched by his ‘simple nature’ through his decades-long career. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra wrote, “I am just shocked. This is unbelievable. Rest in peace, Nana Bhai.”

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Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Today, words have failed me; it's as if lightning has struck my heart. Nana is gone... This single sentence has left my mind numb, speechless. You were the sky of acting, boundless in comparison. With your unique style, you built an unshakable home in the hearts of audiences.

Sometimes the radiant hero on screen, sometimes the villain who sent shivers down the spine, or the mischievous humor behind a serious face— Every shade came alive in your acting. On screen, you were the hero, but behind the scenes, even greater. Through your institution, the eternal stream of humanity continued to flow. Sharing the screen with you in *Bluffmaster* and *Housefull 5* was my fortune. But working with you in a Marathi film— This unfulfilled longing will haunt me for life. Your words, your chats, that pat of appreciation on the back, The hearty laughter we shared—these are my true earnings. My heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones, and millions of fans. Truly, today marks the end of an era. Heartfelt tribute."

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari wrote, "Deeply shocked and heartbroken to wake up to the devastating news of the sudden passing of legendary actor Shri Nana Patekar Ji. Indian Cinema has lost one of its fiercest, most genuine and irreplaceable voices. Nana Ji didn't merely play roles; he breathed raw, unapologetic truth into every character. From the explosive power of Parinda, Krantiveer and Prahaar to the gripping intensity of Ab Tak Chhappan, his craft set a benchmark that few could ever hope to reach. "Beyond the silver screen, his simplicity, profound humility and selfless devotion to social causes and rural communities reflected the true greatness of his soul. Rest in peace, Nana Patekar Ji. Your voice, your fiery spirit and your towering legacy will remain etched in our hearts forever. Deepest condolences to his family, friends, and millions of admirers worldwide. Om Shanti."