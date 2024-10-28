Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

37-year-old woman mowed down by truck near Zirakpur dhaba

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 28, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Sanjay Kumar, brother of the victim, said that she died on the spot and the accused driver fled the spot after leaving the truck there

A woman was killed after being mowed down by a speeding truck on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway on Friday. The victim, identified as Sunita, 37, of Shiva Enclave, Zirakpur, had gone out for a walk around 4.30 pm.

A woman was killed after being mowed down by a speeding truck on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway on Friday. (HT File)
A woman was killed after being mowed down by a speeding truck on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway on Friday. (HT File)

While crossing the road near Sethan da Dhaba on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway, a truck mowed her down.

Sanjay Kumar, brother of the victim, said that she died on the spot and the accused driver fled the spot after leaving the truck there.

Passersby rushed the victim to the Dera Bassi hospital, but she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Zirakpur police have booked an unidentified driver under sections 281 (driving any vehicle, or rides, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life), and 106 (1) (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //