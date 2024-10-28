37-year-old woman mowed down by truck near Zirakpur dhaba

A woman was killed after being mowed down by a speeding truck on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway on Friday. The victim, identified as Sunita, 37, of Shiva Enclave, Zirakpur, had gone out for a walk around 4.30 pm. A woman was killed after being mowed down by a speeding truck on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway on Friday. (HT File)

While crossing the road near Sethan da Dhaba on the Zirakpur-Ambala highway, a truck mowed her down.

Sanjay Kumar, brother of the victim, said that she died on the spot and the accused driver fled the spot after leaving the truck there.

Passersby rushed the victim to the Dera Bassi hospital, but she was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Zirakpur police have booked an unidentified driver under sections 281 (driving any vehicle, or rides, on any public way in a manner so rash or negligent as to endanger human life), and 106 (1) (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).