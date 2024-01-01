Even as the municipal corporation is yet to replace around 40 stolen street lights on the Southern Bypass, the theft of around 38 more street lights on the stretch has added to the woes of the civic body and left the area in darkness, raising safety concern for people who find it difficult to commute during foggy weather. 38 more streetlights stolen at Southern Bypass, MC in tizzy (HT Photo)

The stolen street lights, coupled with the non-functioning lights on the stretch, pose serious risks for those navigating the bypass.

Officials from the municipal corporation’s light branch disclosed that an additional 38 street lights are now stolen. They said that they would file a complaint with regard to the matter soon.

“This is the second time that thieves have stolen around 38 street lights a few days back on Southern Bypass and they have also stolen LED lights that were installed on Southern Bypass for its beautification. We are going to give another complaint to the Dugri police station,” Manjitinder Singh, executive engineer, MC, said.

Two months ago, the municipal corporation had registered a complaint, leading to the Dugri police station filing a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified individuals involved in the thefts.

Despite these actions, the problem persists, leaving commuters frustrated and apprehensive about their safety during the evening hours.

“It’s becoming increasingly difficult to navigate the Southern Bypass after sunset. The missing lights create a sense of insecurity, especially when the fog sets in. Something needs to be done urgently to address this issue,” Rajesh Kumar, a daily commuter, said.

Aarti Sharma, a local resident, said “We have been hearing about these thefts for months now, and it’s disheartening to see no visible action taken to rectify the situation. The safety of commuters should be a top priority, and the authorities must act swiftly to ensure well-lit roads for everyone.”