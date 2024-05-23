 ₹3.80-cr unaccounted cash, drugs seized in Mohali since poll code - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 23, 2024
3.80-cr unaccounted cash, drugs seized in Mohali since poll code

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 23, 2024 08:48 AM IST

Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said apart from seizing unaccounted for cash of ₹3.80 crore, drugs worth ₹3.31 crore, liquor worth ₹14.64 lakh and other valuable items worth ₹2.09 crore have been recovered by the enforcement agencies.

Mohali police, along with nine flying squads and nine static surveillance teams, seized drugs, liquor, unaccounted for cash and other valuable items worth 10.21 crore in the district since the model code of conduct was enforced on March 16 in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections.

Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain said apart from seizing unaccounted for cash of 3.80 crore, drugs worth 3.31 crore, liquor worth 14.64 lakh and other valuable items worth 2.09 crore have been recovered by the enforcement agencies.

The DC said the district police, led by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandip Garg, has been keeping strict vigil on interstate entries to stop the infiltration of illegal goods in the district.

“To ensure the monitoring and seizure of illegal goods, nine flying squad teams and the same number of static surveillance teams have been working 24x7 in the district with CCTV camera-equipped vehicles. Anybody, who finds a violation of the model code of conduct at any place in the district, must report it on the cVIGIL mobile app by uploading videos and snaps. Action will be taken within 100 minutes of assigning the complaint to the team. Similarly, a toll-free number 1950 can also be dialled to register a complaint or get any help related to the election,” Jain added.

The DC said the district administration is committed to conducting free and fair elections in the district. No unfair means will be allowed to allure the voters and if anyone is found to be indulged in such malpractice, he/she immediately will be booked under the legal provisions of law.

3.80-cr unaccounted cash, drugs seized in Mohali since poll code
