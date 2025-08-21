3-Day annual Kailash Yatra kicks off in Bhaderwah

The three-day long annual Kailash Yatra began in Bhaderwah with religious fervour on Wednesday, said officials. However, a limited number of pilgrims are being allowed due to recent cloudburst at Chishoti, they said. As per the schedule, after a night halt at Hayan (Nalthi), the yatra will reach its holy destination on Thursday, where devotees will take a dip in the sacred waters of Kailash Dal. (HT Photo)

“The Charri Mubarak of the three-day annual holy Kailash Yatra today left for Kailash Kund from the ancient Vasuki Nag Temple, Gatha in Bhaderwah,” said officials.

Amidst the chanting in praise of Lord Vasuki Nag, the Yatra passed through Bhaderwah town where DDC chairman Dhananter Singh Kotwal, MLA Dalip Singh Parihar, senior BJP leader Dr Nirmal Singh, SSP Doda Sandeep Mehta, ADC Doda Anil Kumar Thakur, ADC Bhaderwah Sunil Kumar Bhutyal, ASP Bhaderwah Vinod Sharma, CEO BDA Joginder Singh, Sanatan Dharam Sabha president, other tehsil officers, and a large number of locals accorded a warm send-off to the pilgrims.

This year, only limited pilgrims have been allowed to participate in the yatra as a precautionary measure following the recent unfortunate cloudburst incident at Chishoti in Padder, as the Doda district administration has issued an advisory regarding inclement weather, they said.

As per the schedule, after a night halt at Hayan (Nalthi), the yatra will reach its holy destination on Thursday, where devotees will take a dip in the sacred waters of Kailash Dal. After performing traditional rituals, the yatra will begin its return journey to Bhaderwah on Friday.