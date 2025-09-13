3-day International Gita Mahotsav begins in Indonesia

The three-day 6th International Gita Mahotsav commenced at the Parliament Hall in Bali, Indonesia, when the sacred Shrimad Bhagavad Gita was also installed on Friday. The three-day 6th International Gita Mahotsav commenced at the Parliament Hall in Bali, Indonesia, when the sacred Shrimad Bhagavad Gita was also installed on Friday.

The event also featured deliberations on enhancing the global recognition of the Gita and further strengthening the age-old cultural and spiritual ties between India and Indonesia.

The programme was presided over by vice governor Novasevi Putra and keynote address was delivered by Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Maharaj.

Haryana tourism minister Arvind Sharma was the chief guest, while Ministry of External Affairs (Southern Division) secretary Neena Malhotra, also attended the event.

Swami Gyananand Maharaj said that the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita are not confined to any one country, language, community, caste, or religion, but are meant for the entire humanity.

“The Gita imparts the art of living and offers the mantra of harmony and peace, serving as a universal symbol of unity. The practice of Gita can bind the world together. 5,000 years ago, this eternal message originated from the sacred land of India, Dharmakshetra Kurukshetra, and since then, many eminent personalities across the globe have regarded its wisdom as essential for upholding human values,” he said.

He added that the true welfare of the world is possible only through the fundamental principles of the Gita.