3-month old among 4 of family killed in Moga road crash

The four members of a family, including two children aged, three-month-old and three-year-old, were killed in a car-bike collision on Baghapurana-Mudki road near village Langeana in Moga district on Wednesday, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Dharampreet Singh (32), his wife Kuldeep Kaur (30), Abhijot Singh (3), and three-month-old Gursaran Singh of village Jaimalwala in Moga.

As per the information, the incident occurred when the couple and their sons, travelling on a motorcycle, collided with a car. The impact of the collision was so strong that the bike caught fire and the car fell into the paddy fields. The injured were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, officials added.

As per eyewitnesses, after the accident, the driver tried to flee from the spot but locals nabbed him and handed him over to the police. The car was overspeeding and hit the bike from behind, an eyewitness said.

Following the incident, the angry locals also staged a protest demanding strict action against the car driver.

Sub-inspector Gurbinder Singh Khara said that based on the statement of Atma Singh, father of deceased Dharampreet Singh, a case has been registered against Yadwinder Singh, a resident of Nathuwala Garbi, and an investigation has been initiated.

“Initial probe suggests that the car was being driven recklessly and a high speed. Our investigations are on,” the SI added.