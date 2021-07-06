4 Afghans running drug unit in Delhi held, 17kg heroin seized

Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a major drug supply chain with the arrest of four Afghan nationals and seizure of 17 kg heroin from a unit in South Delhi. With the seizure, the Punjab Police has dug up another trail leading to Uttar Pradesh, and a team has been sent there to unravel the network, Punjab director general of police Dinkar Gupta said.

Giving details of the arrests, the DGP said the accused have been identified as Mujahed Shinwari of Nangarhar in Afghanistan; Mohammad Lal Kaker, Jannat Gul Kakar and Samiullah Afghan from Kunduz region of Afghanistan. The police have also recovered assorted chemicals and lab equipment used to manufacture the drug, from the Neb Sarai unit. The arrests and seizure came on the basis of leads from Hoshiarpur police’s investigation into drug cases.

Police said further investigations are being carried out to unearth more linkages of the international drug racket and raids are being conducted to nab the remaining accused. A case under relevant sections of NDPS Act has been registered at Garhshankar police station in Hoshiarpur district.