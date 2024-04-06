4 arrested with 7 illegal weapons, 300gm heroin in Kapurthala

The district police on Friday busted a gang of illegal arms and drugs smugglers with the arrest of four members, officials said. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta said with the arrest of four accused, the cops have recovered 300 grams of heroin and seven .32 pistols.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Vatsala Gupta said with the arrest of four accused, the cops have recovered 300 grams of heroin and seven .32 pistols.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“The accused have been identified as Neeraj Kumar of Kurki police station, Meenapur in Bihar, Akashdeep and Tejpal Lally of Pahra village and Rahul of Kartarpur in Jalandhar district,” the SSP said, adding that Neeraj has a criminal past.

A case under section 21(C) of the NDPS Act has been registered against Neeraj at the police station city, Kapurthala. SSP said that during the preliminary investigation, Neeraj disclosed that he had been out on bail since November 2023 and started living in a rented accommodation at Ludhiana’s Fauji Colony.

“Acting on a tip-off that Neeraj was into the sale of illegal arms which he procured through his old accomplice from Bihar, a special operation was carried, and he was arrested with 300 grams of heroin and magazine-equipped four pistols,” she added.

During the investigation, the SSP said Neeraj confessed that have bought the arms at a price ranging between ₹25,000 and ₹30,000 from Bihar and then sold the same in Punjab.

Police said Neeraj was in contact with Akashdeep, his inmate in jail, who further was involved with two others accused, in selling illegal pistols between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000. The case has been registered under sections of the Arms Act and NDPS Act against the accused.