4 booked for assaulting animal welfare volunteers in Zirakpur society

Four residents of AKS-2 Society, Bhabat, Zirakpur, have been booked for allegedly assaulting People For Animals (PFA) volunteers and two teen siblings who tried to film the attack when the team arrived to treat injured community dogs. The three injured victims were initially treated at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dhakoli. (HT File)

The Zirakpur police registered an FIR on Monday against Jaswant Singh, his son Taran, Rana Thakur and Angrej Singh under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint, the incident took place on November 4 after Nishad Saily, 41, president of a local animal safety committee, received a call from committee member Muskaan around 10 pm. She informed him that some residents were allegedly beating community dogs inside the society.

Saily, a resident of Fiu Homes in Nabha village, reached the complex around 10.40 pm with other volunteers and an animal caretaker to provide medical assistance to the dogs. As several residents had gathered at the spot, the team called the police emergency number 112 for assistance.

The complaint states that when Saily told the residents that they had come only to treat the dogs and defuse the situation, Angrej Singh slapped him. When Saily took out his phone to record the incident, Taran allegedly grabbed him from behind and dragged him. Jaswant Singh, Rana Thakur and Angrej Singh then pinned him down and assaulted him.

Saily managed to free himself and approached the police personnel arriving at the spot. Two women residents, identified in the complaint as Dimple and Manpreet, allegedly confronted him and tried to snatch his phone. Manpreet also slapped him, he alleged.

The accused then allegedly turned on two siblings, aged 17, and 19, who live in the society and had earlier complained against some residents over alleged cruelty to animals. When the siblings tried to record the assault, they were pushed and manhandled, according to the complaint.

The three injured victims were initially treated at the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Dhakoli. Doctors later referred them to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, for CT scans. They were shifted back to Dhakoli civil hospital for further treatment.