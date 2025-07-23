Search
4 commercial units using single-use plastic sealed in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 10:18 am IST

As per official information, the commercial establishments in Raipur Khurd village and Sector 26 were sealed for using or selling single-use plastic (SUP) items, which are banned within the jurisdiction of UT Chandigarh

The Enforcement Wing of the Estate Office, UT Chandigarh, sealed four premises on Tuesday, for violations of environmental and property regulations. The move came in accordance with orders issued by the respective sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), exercising the powers of estate officer.

The action was taken under the directions of the SDM (East), acting in the capacity of the estate officer, UT Chandigarh, to enforce compliance with the ban on SUP items. (HT photo for representation)
As per official information, the commercial establishments in Raipur Khurd village and Sector 26 were sealed for using or selling single-use plastic (SUP) items, which are banned within the jurisdiction of UT Chandigarh. Sealed shops include Shop Number 2 of M/s Dhan Luxmi Garments and Shop Number 1 of M/s Tandoori Night, both near Old Airport Light in Raipur Khurd village. SCO Number 1 of M/s Culture operated by M/s Jaks Enterprises in Sector-26, Chandigarh was also sealed.

The action was taken under the directions of the SDM (East), acting in the capacity of the estate officer, UT Chandigarh, to enforce compliance with the ban on SUP items.

Additionally, Plinth Site Number 2321, Sector-25, Chandigarh was sealed on the same day following eviction orders issued by the SDM (Centre), also exercising the powers of the estate officer. The sealing was carried out to remove unauthorised occupants from the premises.

