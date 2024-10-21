4 from Bambiha, Bishnoi gang held, 6 weapons recovered in Moga

The Moga police on Monday arrested four gangsters linked to Bambiha and Bishnoi gangs along with six illegal weapons in two separate cases. Three members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Gurpreet Singh of Jhandeana, Gobind Singh of Fatehgarh Korotana and Ramjit Singh of Moga were arrested along with three country-made .32 bore pistols. (HT File)

In the first case, the police arrested a member of Devinder Bambiha gang, Arshdeep Singh of Jai Singh Wala in Baghapurana sub-division of Moga and recovered two .32 bore pistols and a country-made .30 bore pistol from his possession.

In the second case, three members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Gurpreet Singh of Jhandeana, Gobind Singh of Fatehgarh Korotana and Ramjit Singh of Moga were arrested along with three country-made .32 bore pistols.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Gandhi said that in two separate cases, an associate of foreign-based Lucky Patiyal connected to the Bambiha Gang was arrested along with illegal weapons and three associates of Manpreet Singh alias Mani Bhinder linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang were arrested along with three illegal weapons.

“During interrogation, Arshdeep revealed that Patiyal arranged the weapons through his links and sent two unidentified shooters to Moga to commit a crime. Both the shooters had fled from the location before police arrested Arshdeep. We are trying to trace them,” he said.

“In the second case, three persons of Bishnoi gang were arrested along with weapons on a tip-off. We are questioning them about their plans to establish backward links,” he added.