4 gang associates held for history-sheeter’s murder in Bathinda

Four associates of the Gurpreet Sekhon gang were arrested for their involvement in the murder of a history-sheeter in Bathinda on February 5. Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Saturday said preliminary investigation revealed the arrested persons have a criminal history with several criminal cases, including murder, attempt-to-murder and Arms Act, etc, registered against them. (HT File)

Overseer Singh alias Satinder Singh alias Satti of Bhai Rupa in Bathinda was shot dead at his native village by his neighbour and some associates over a personal enmity.

The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of Punjab Police have arrested Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi of Bathinda’s Selbrah village, Lovejeet Sharma alias Lavi and Vinod Kumar alias Skill Sharma of Bhai Rupa village and Gagandeep Singh of Bhagta Bhaika, and recovered a .32 bore pistol and six cartridges from their possession. Their car has also been impounded.

The DGP said investigations are on to identify others involved in the crime.

Additional director general of police, AGTF, Promod Ban said that following Overseer’s murder, AGTF Punjab had launched a special operation to trace and apprehend the accused.

He added that accused Gurpreet Singh and Vinod Kumar were nabbed from Dhanaula in Barnala, while accused Gagandeep Singh and Lovejit Singh, alias Lavi, were detained from TPT College Rampura Phul in Bathinda.

A case had been registered under Sections 125 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Phul police station in Bathinda.