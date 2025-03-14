4 get rigorous life term for shooting man dead in Hisar

Four years after a man walking in a park in Hisar was shot dead, a local court on Thursday awarded rigorous life imprisonment to four persons and four-year jail term a fifth convict. The victim, Jonny, 28, a contractual pump operator at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, was walking in a park in Hisar on August 7, 2021, when the convicts intercepted him and opened fire. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court of additional district and sessions judge Amit Sehraw awarded life term to Mitanshu alias Mani, Pankaj, Subham and Rahul, while sentencing Sandeep to four-year jail term.

The victim, Jonny, 28, a contractual pump operator at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, was walking in a park in Hisar on August 7, 2021, when the convicts intercepted him and opened fire. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Man gets 20-year jail term for raping minor

The court of additional district and sessions judge Sunil Jindal has convicted a man to 20-year jail for raping a minor girl on February 26, 2021, at a village in Hisar. According to the police, the girl’s family had approached the Uklana police on February 26, 2021, and lodged a missing person’s complaint.

“The Class 7 girl’s grandfather had alleged that their neighbour Sunny called her when she returned from school. The next day, the girl was traced to Fatehabad and the accused Sunny and his aide Ajit were booked for gangrape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Sunny was convicted to 20-year jail term and Ajit was acquitted due to lack of evidence,” said police officials.