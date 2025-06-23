4 Haryana youths killed in Dehradun crash

Four Haryana residents, in their 20s, were killed and another was injured after their car collided with a cement-laden truck early on Sunday morning in Dehradun, police said. Every year, over 1,000 road accidents are reported in Uttarakhand, with the treacherous, winding and narrow roads on the mountainous terrain often exacerbating the danger. (HT File)

Authorities have detained the truck driver for questioning.

“The accident took place at around 3.10 am. The white colour Maruti Ritz car, bearing registration number HR 42 E 2701, was coming from Saharanpur to Dehradun.

It collided with the truck bearing registration number HR63F 5353 from the rear near Asha Rodi under the jurisdiction of Clement Town police station,” said Ajai Singh, Dehradun senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajai Singh.

“Due to the collision, all five travelling in the car received serious injuries. They were rushed to Doon Medical College and Hospital and Coronation (district) hospital, where four of them were declared dead by doctors,” he said.

The SSP further said that the deceased were identified as Ankush, Paras, both residents of Sonepat district; Ankit, a resident of Jind district, and Naveen, a resident of Rohtak district in Haryana.

The survivor was identified as Vinay, a resident of Sonepat district, who is undergoing treatment at Doon Medical College and Hospital, he said.

“We have informed the families of the deceased and injured and further action will be taken upon their arrival. We have seized the truck and detained its driver, identified as Aftab (27), a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, for questioning,” Singh added.

Every year, over 1,000 road accidents are reported in the state, with the treacherous, winding, and narrow roads on the mountainous terrain often exacerbating the danger.

This issue is particularly acute during the monsoon and winter seasons, when poor visibility makes already challenging journeys even more hazardous. With the goal of reducing road accidents by 50% by 2030, the cabinet chaired by Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on February 12 approved the Road Safety Policy, 2025.