4 held for hawala transactions, weapon smuggling in Punjab

Four persons have been arrested in Amritsar for their alleged involvement in illegal financial transactions and weapon smuggling, Punjab Police said on Saturday.

Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said, “In a decisive action against illegal arms and hawala networks, Amritsar Rural police apprehended four persons linked to Pakistani smugglers.”

The accused have been identified as Jagroop Singh, alias Baba, Hardeep Singh, Rajbir Singh, alias Gullu, and Arsal Singh, alias Rasal Singh.

The DGP said four Glock 9mm pistols, five magazines and ₹3.05 lakh were seized from their possession.

He said a case has been registered at Gharinda police station in Amritsar.

An investigation has been launched to track more links related to the cross-border smuggling network, police said.