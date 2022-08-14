4 held for sharing raiding RTA team’s location with transporters in Karnal
: A team of detective staff of Karnal police arrested four persons for allegedly sharing the location of the raiding team of the regional transport authority (RTA) with the transporters and drivers of the of overloaded vehicles on WhatsApp groups.
The police said that the arrested accused have been identified as Sahir and Zubair of Uttar Pradesh, Azam of Sheikhpura Jagir in Karnal and Sameer of Rohtak.
According to Anil Kumar, in-charge of the detective staff, the arrested accused have been remanded to four days police custody for further interrogation as the involvement of more people in this racket cannot be ruled out.
The police have recovered two cards, four mobile phones and ₹ 6,300 cash from their possession.
Following a tip-off, the police team arrested the accused in two cars near a dhaba on the national highway-44 and a case has been registered against them under section 420, 186, 120B, of the IPC.
The investigation and the WhatsApp chat in their mobile phones revealed that they have created several WhatsApp groups under different names to share the locations of the RTA teams.
They used to take ₹ 500-1000 per transporter to share the locations of the team members, the police said. ENDS
