Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 held in Sirsa with 655 boxes of illicit liquor

4 held in Sirsa with 655 boxes of illicit liquor

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 02, 2022 01:17 AM IST

The cops also seized the container truck in which boxes of illicit liquor were kept along with a car which was running ahead of the truck

4 held in Sirsa with 655 boxes of illicit liquor
4 held in Sirsa with 655 boxes of illicit liquor
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: The crime investigation agency (CIA) of Sirsa police has arrested four persons and recovered 655 boxes of illicit liquor. The cops also seized the container truck in which the boxes of illicit liquor were kept along with a car which was running ahead of the truck. The accused have been identified as Satya Mitar, Ravinder Kumar, Anil Kumar alias Advani and Ravi Kumar, all residents of Charkhi Dadri district. “The liquor was brought from Punjab and the accused were planning to supply it to Haryana, Gujarat and Bihar. We will seek their remand and reveal more information,” a police spokesman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out