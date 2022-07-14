4 hurt as police use force on unemployed BEd teachers in Sangrur

Sangrur: Police on Wednesday resorted to mild cane charge when unemployed BEd teachers tried to break barricades installed near chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence. Four unemployed teachers received minor injuries in the scuffle.

They were demanding increase in the posts of master cadre that were advertised by state government in January this year. The government advertised 4,161 posts and the protesters are demanding to increase the number to 9,000.

The unemployed teachers gathered outside the colony where the CM’s residence is located around 2pm and tried to break the barricade twice, but the police managed to stop them by using force.

Sukhwinder Singh, state president of the union, said: “The state government treat us like enemies. It has forced us to take to the streets for our rights.”