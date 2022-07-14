4 hurt as police use force on unemployed BEd teachers in Sangrur
Sangrur: Police on Wednesday resorted to mild cane charge when unemployed BEd teachers tried to break barricades installed near chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence. Four unemployed teachers received minor injuries in the scuffle.
They were demanding increase in the posts of master cadre that were advertised by state government in January this year. The government advertised 4,161 posts and the protesters are demanding to increase the number to 9,000.
The unemployed teachers gathered outside the colony where the CM’s residence is located around 2pm and tried to break the barricade twice, but the police managed to stop them by using force.
Sukhwinder Singh, state president of the union, said: “The state government treat us like enemies. It has forced us to take to the streets for our rights.”
-
Elaborate arrangements at KV Dham for Sawan
VARANASI Elaborate arrangements have been made at Kashi Vishwanath Dham for the month of Sawan beginning today. The devotees will enter Kashi Vishwanath Dham from the gate facing river Ganga as well as other gates. Red carpet will be rolled out from KV Corridor Gate on Ganga Ghat to Kashi Vishwanath temple. Divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal inspected the Kashi Vishwanath Dham gate on Ganga Ghat on Tuesday afternoon.
-
MahaRERA: builder responsible for real estate agent’s promises
Mumbai: In a ruling that could well set a precedent for home owners in the state and lead to greater accountability in the real estate sector, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has held that a builder is responsible for the representations made by a real estate agent to a homebuyer, and cannot renege on it at a later stage. According to the MahaRERA website, the possession date is set for December 2025.
-
‘A lot of debate on Google, Quora over Pythagoras’: Madan Gopal
Karnataka's position papers on the National Education Policy -- every state has to prepare them -- have been in the news for all the wrong reasons -- questioning established science, and making claims not based on science. In an interview, Karnataka's NEP task force head, Madan Gopal, sought to clear the air on the controversies.
-
LESA to launch drive against meter tampering
Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration will start a special drive to detect slow meters in the state capital. This has been decided after two persons were caught by LESA engineers while slowing down smart meters in Indira Nagar a few days back. Both accused, identified as Prashant Gupta and Deepak Maurya, had revealed some former contractual or casual LESA employees, were also involved in this activity to slow down electricity meters.
-
State to release ₹500 cr for restoration works in flood-affected areas
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that ₹500 crore will be released for the repair and restoration of the infrastructure damaged during the recent rains and floods in the state. Talking to the media after chairing a meeting to review the rescue and relief works in flood-affected districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, Bommai said that the situation will be evaluated again in August and necessary funds will be released accordingly.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics