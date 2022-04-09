4 injured as HRTC bus skids off road near Shimla
Four people sustained injuries after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus skidded off the road near Chaili village on the outskirts of Shimla.
The bus was en route Shimla from Dharkufar village and the accident was reportedly due to speeding. Those who were injured were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC). The injured include the driver and conductor of the bus.
Police have registered a case and the investigations are on, said Shimla deputy superintendent of police Kamal Verma. He added the bus had collided with a tree.
A team of officials from HRTC also visited the site to ascertain the cause of the accident. It is pertinent to mention that this is the fourth HRTC bus that has met with an accident in the past week.
Shimla MC polls: Nadda to sound poll bugle for BJP during three-day visit
Bharatiya Janata Party's national president Jagat Parkash Nadda will sound the poll bugle for the Shimla civic body elections during his three-day visit to the state which will commence on Saturday. He will arrive in Shimla in the morning and hold a roadshow in the state capital on the same day, followed by a public meeting at the state-run Hotel Peterhoff. The main objective of the roadshow is to brace up the party cadres.
Ludhiana: 75 sacks of rice stolen from Pungrain godown
Thieves broke into a Pungrain godown in Talwandi Khurd, Mullanpur, and decamped with 75 sacks of rice. Though the incident took place on the intervening night of January 9 and 10, the godown officials were able to ascertain the number of sacks stolen only recently. The FIR was registered on Thursday on the statement of firm manager Vikram Singh, who looks after the godowns of Pungrain.
Himachal teen’s murder: Newspaper hawker arrested
The Una police on Friday arrested a newspaper hawker for the murder of a 15-year-old girl in the Pratapnagar locality of Amb town of the district. The accused has been identified as also a resident of Amb, 23, Asif Mohammed. Addressing a press conference, Una superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur said that the police had secured the crime scene immediately after receiving the information.
Pictorial booklet on key NGT decisions released in Chandigarh
A pictorial booklet “Green Verdict-2021” was released by National Green Tribunal, chairperson, justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, on Friday. The booklet highlights the NGT judgments in 2021, and provides information about environmental laws and standards for easy reference. It has been conceptualised and designed by department of community medicine and, professor, Dr Ravindra Khaiwal School of Public Health, PGIMER, and Suman Mor, chairperson, department of environment studies, PU.
Get nod from Centre for SGPC to launch its channel: Takht to govt
A day after the SGPC rejected chief minister Bhagwant Mann's offer to allow the telecast of Gurbani at the Golden Temple on various communication platforms, the Akal Takht on Friday asked the state government get a nod from the Centre for the SGPC launching its own channel. In a communique to the SGPC, Giani Harpreet Singh asked it start a process for launching the TV channel.
