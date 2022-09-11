4 Khanna cops fail dope test, to face departmental inquiry
Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dayama Harish Kumar Om Parkash said it is yet to be confirmed where they procured the contraband from. The police personnel – including a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and a head constable –were deputed at City -2 police station of Khanna
Khanna police have initiated a departmental inquiry against four police personnel after they failed a dope test. It is being alleged that the cops had embezzled opium recovered from a drug peddling accused and consumed it.
Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dayama Harish Kumar Om Parkash said it is yet to be confirmed where they procured the contraband from. The police personnel – including a sub-inspector, two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and a head constable –were deputed at City -2 police station of Khanna.
The SSP added that all four police personnel have been transferred to the police lines.
He further said that they had started carrying out dope tests on cops following government orders to check if police personnel are addicted to drugs. As part of the drive, the department randomly conducted dope tests on the four personnel and found they were positive for substance abuse.
The dope test was carried out on September 8 after two accused –Basse Mia and Jaheer Mia of Palamu district of Jharkhand – who were arrested with opium smuggling on September 7 had levelled allegations against the cops. They alleged that the police had shown recovery of only 1.1 kg opium from their possession in the record, while they had recovered more than that.
They alleged that the cops had kept the rest of the opium with themselves.
-
Ludhiana | Man, 10-year-old son injured in roof collapse
A man and 45's 10-year-old son, Kaka were injured after the lintel of an under-construction building collapsed on a nearby house in Jawahar Nagar Camp on Saturday. The labourers were removing the supports of the newly constructed roof on the third floor when the incident occurred. The victims have been identified as Kaka, 45, and his son Daksh, 10. Police will register an FIR after recording the statements of the victims.
-
Ludhiana| Four arrested for fake I-T raid robbery
Six days after a gang of miscreants impersonating income tax officials robbed ₹25 lakh from the house of a farmer in Rohno Khurd village in Khanna, four of them landed in the police net on Saturday. According to police, at least nine persons were involved in the crime, and five of them are still on the run.
-
Ludhiana | 7 months on, three booked for Arya Mohalla man’s suicide
Seven months after a resident of Arya Mohalla ended his life, police booked three persons for abetment on the complaint of his wife. The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Kumar of Chhawni Mohalla, his brother Rajinder Singh and another accused Suraj Parkash of Jalpat Nagar. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that she had left for her parents' house after her husband's death. He died by suicide on February 15.
-
Decongesting Lucknow: CP shares plan to streamline traffic in, around city
Traffic congestion in and around Lucknow city will soon be streamlined by taking a host of measures, Lucknow commissioner of police SB Shiradkar said on Saturday. “We are working on a long-term plan to decongest traffic of Lucknow which will require consistent and continuous efforts,” the CP emphasised. The CP said that the LMC is exploring ways to create temporary parking spaces in free areas around the city.
-
Ludhiana | Shop owners pour scorn on MC for failing to act against encroachments despite court orders
At a time when shopkeepers and street vendors in Pink Plaza market (Chaura Bazar) are at loggerheads over the installation of vends near the market entry, the municipal corporation has been facing flak over its failure to act against encroachments even after the court of SDM ordered the civic body to remove the same. Chairperson of the market association Ashwani Kumar and president Rubal Dhall said earlier, the vends were installed in Chaura Bazar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics