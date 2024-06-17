4 masked miscreants hold Ludhiana woman captive, rob 20 lakh

At least four masked robbers allegedly held a woman captive at her house near Ramgarh Chowk in Sahnewal and robbed ₹20 lakh, officials said. The woman was alone at her home at the time of the incident as her husband and son were out. The woman said they had sold a property a few days ago and kept the cash from the sale at home. Victim Karamjeet Kaur said that her son had gone to Uttar Pradesh and her husband Kuldeep Singh had left work when the robbery accused barged into the house after scaling the compound wall. (HT File)

The Sahnewal police initiated an investigation. Officials said the police suspect there is “something fishy” about the complaint.

Victim Karamjeet Kaur said that her son had gone to Uttar Pradesh and her husband Kuldeep Singh had left work when the miscreants barged into the house after scaling the compound wall.

She added that the robbers, who were laced with sharp-edged weapons, held her captive and threatened her to stay silent. The accused robbed cash from an almirah and escaped. When the robbers escaped, she informed her husband and later, they called the police.

Sahnewal station-house officer (SHO) inspector Jagdev Singh Dhaliwal said that Kuldeep and his brother sold a property recently for ₹36 lakh. Kuldeep’s brother lives in Uttar Pradesh and has not received his share of the money yet. The family said that out of ₹36 lakh, their son purchased a car worth ₹12 lakh and they bought two air-conditioners. The remaining ₹20 lakh was kept in the house, they added.

“Prima facie, there seems to be something fishy in the complaint and it needs to be probed. We will register a first-information report after an investigation,” he added.