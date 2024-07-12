4 of family from Punjab’s Faridkot killed in road accident in Canada

Four members of a family from Faridkot were killed after a collision on Highway 3 in British Columbia province of Canada on Wednesday. Four members of a family from Faridkot were killed after a collision on Highway 3 in British Columbia province of Canada on Wednesday.Three of the victims were identified as (from left) Sukhwant Singh Brar, Rajinder Kaur and Kamal Kaur. (HT file photo)

The deceased were identified as Sukhwant Singh Brar of Rori Kapura village in Faridkot district, his wife Rajinder Kaur and daughter Kamal Kaur and sister-in-law Shinder Kaur.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the incident involved three vehicles, a semi-truck and two cars. The crash, involving two cars and a tractor-trailer, near Becks Road in Keremeos shut Highway 3 for eight hours on Wednesday.

The police said four members of the family, all in the same vehicle, were found dead at the scene of the “terrible tragedy” that took place around 11.30am.

The victims were residents of Abbotsford city in British Columbia. They were on their way to meet a family friend in Kelowna city when the accident took place.