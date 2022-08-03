4 Punjab cities to get potable canal water supply: Minister
KAPURTHALA
Punjab local bodies minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday said the state is all set to provide potable canal water to four of its major cities, including Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana, and Amritsar. This step is being taken to save the rapidly depleting groundwater, the minister said during his visit to Kapurthala.
After reviewing the ongoing development works and implementation of welfare schemes, the minister said that Punjab government has chalked out a comprehensive plan to ensure maximum utilisation of river and canal waters.
In the first phase, four big cities would get canal water under a 25 to 30 year plan, he said. Besides that, 85 other cities and towns have also been identified which fall within the 15 kilometre radius of any river or canal so that the potable water can be provided to a major portion of Punjab easily, the minister added.
Reviewing the current status of setting up a medical college in Kapurthala, which would be a spread over 11.5 acres, the minister said that he would take up the matter with the concerned departments so that the work could begin as early as possible.
On the issue of bad quality of roads and waterlogging, the minister said there should be zero tolerance for poor quality of roads. He said public works department and municipal corporations must work transparently to ensure quality checks strictly. Directing the officials to ensure quality control, the minister said that contractors who didn’t work as per the specifications must be blacked out for future works to ensure quality in government works.
The minister also reviewed 16 projects under the Smart City Sultanpur Lodhi and asked the officials to complete these projects as soon as possible as it would not only facilitate the pilgrims visiting the holy city but also promote it as a favoured religious tourist destination.
He also ordered the municipal corporations and municipal councils to start a special drive to create awareness among the people regarding discontinuing the use of single-use plastic and to set up a single window system in municipal corporation to redress the grievances of people within a stipulated time frame.
-
Nine Lucknow outlets fined for selling adulterated food stuff
Nine establishments in the state capital were penalised for selling adulterated food items. This was decided as food safety and drug administration (FSDA) filed cases before the local court, which held nine establishments guilty of selling adulterated food stuff. The FSDA has collected food samples from 30 more places on Monday and Tuesday.
-
British Sikh Windsor Castle intruder charged with treason
London: A 20-year-old British Sikh man found in the grounds of Queen Elizabeth II's Windsor Castle on Christmas Day last year has been charged with treason offences on Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said. Chail is in police custody and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on August 17. The charges were brought after an investigation by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, the police force said.
-
30 booked a day after drug peddler forcibly freed from police station
A day after a 20-year-old alleged drug peddler was forcibly freed by a mob from Chawinda Devi police post under Majitha sub-division, the rural-district's police have booked 30 people under various stringent charges, including attempted murder. Akashdeep Singh continued to evade arrest even after the passage of 24 hours. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Majitha, Manmohan Singh, however, didn't disclose the name of the arrested persons. Majitha said one of the arrested accused was Akashdeep's brother.
-
Pune RTO starts drive against illegal bike-taxis, 35 seized
The Pune Regional Transport Office has once again started a drive against illegally-running, app-based, auto-rickshaws and two-wheeler bike-taxis. As per the information shared by the Pune RTO, there are many complaints against illegally-running, app-based bike-taxis and despite repeated warnings and action taken earlier, these two-wheeler bike-taxis are still operating across the city. Whereas there have been many complaints raised by auto-rickshaw unions against aggregator companies running such services and the bike-taxi riders.
-
Elderly couple attacked in their village home in Prayagraj, 1 dead
An elderly man was bludgeoned to death and his seriously injured at their house at Judapur Dandu village under Soraon police station in trans-Ganga area of the district on Tuesday morning. Police suspects that the duo was attacked on Monday night. Neerja's has been admitted to the hospital and an FIR registered against unidentified miscreants, police said. Prem's neighbor Amaresh Mishra went in and saw the couple lying in a pool of blood on the floor.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics