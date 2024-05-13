 4 years after father’s death, Dugri resident booked - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

4 years after father’s death, Dugri resident booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 13, 2024 07:54 AM IST

The police lodged a first-information report (FIR) following the postmortem report of the victim based on chemical analysis of the viscera, which suggested that the Dugri resident had died of cardiopulmonary arrest after an injury near eyebrows

Over four years after the death of a man in Baba Deep Singh Nagar of Dugri, the police booked his elder son on charges of culpable homicide not resulting in murder. The police lodged a first-information report (FIR) following the postmortem report of the victim based on chemical analysis of the viscera, which suggested that the man had died of cardiopulmonary arrest after an injury near eyebrows. His elder son had, however, claimed that the deceased got the injury a day before his death.

His elder son had, however, claimed that the Dugri resident got the injury a day before his death. (HT Photo)
His elder son had, however, claimed that the Dugri resident got the injury a day before his death. (HT Photo)

The younger son of the victim had taken the matter to Punjab Human Rights Commission.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The FIR has been lodged against Gurmeet Singh’s son Jasdeep Singh on the statement of the deceased’s younger son Harpreet Singh, who is settled in Canada.

Gumreet was found dead in his house on March 5, 2020. The family claimed that he died of natural causes. However, a postmortem was conducted before the cremation. Earlier, the police had conducted inquest proceedings.

The deceased had an injury mark on his eyebrow. Jasdeep had claimed that on the night of March 4, 2020, when Gurmeet had returned home, he had that injury with a bandage on it. However, the autopsy report suggested that the man died immediately after receiving injury.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP South) Guriqbal Singh said that the victim’s younger son had alleged that his brother had killed their father for property.

The police have registered an FIR under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the role of other family members is being probed as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 4 years after father’s death, Dugri resident booked

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On