4 years after father’s death, Dugri resident booked

Over four years after the death of a man in Baba Deep Singh Nagar of Dugri, the police booked his elder son on charges of culpable homicide not resulting in murder. The police lodged a first-information report (FIR) following the postmortem report of the victim based on chemical analysis of the viscera, which suggested that the man had died of cardiopulmonary arrest after an injury near eyebrows. His elder son had, however, claimed that the deceased got the injury a day before his death. His elder son had, however, claimed that the Dugri resident got the injury a day before his death. (HT Photo)

The younger son of the victim had taken the matter to Punjab Human Rights Commission.

The FIR has been lodged against Gurmeet Singh’s son Jasdeep Singh on the statement of the deceased’s younger son Harpreet Singh, who is settled in Canada.

Gumreet was found dead in his house on March 5, 2020. The family claimed that he died of natural causes. However, a postmortem was conducted before the cremation. Earlier, the police had conducted inquest proceedings.

The deceased had an injury mark on his eyebrow. Jasdeep had claimed that on the night of March 4, 2020, when Gurmeet had returned home, he had that injury with a bandage on it. However, the autopsy report suggested that the man died immediately after receiving injury.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP South) Guriqbal Singh said that the victim’s younger son had alleged that his brother had killed their father for property.

The police have registered an FIR under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the role of other family members is being probed as well.