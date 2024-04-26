4 years on, Mohali fire dept awaits90-m hydraulic ladder

Even as over 50 fires have already been reported in March and April in Mohali amid the rising temperature, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is yet to provide the much-needed 90-m hydraulic ladder to the fire department. Mohali fire department received a total of 342 fire calls between April 1, 2023, and March 31, 2024. (HT File Photo)

In the wake of construction of high-rise buildings in the city, the municipal corporation (MC) has been sending repeated reminders for the past four years, asking GMADA to purchase a fire tender with a hydraulic fire platform at least 90-m high to ensure safety of those residing on higher floors.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Mohali fire department received a total of 342 fire calls from April 1, 2023 till March 31, 2024. According to the officials, farm fires, fires in the electricity metres installed in the flats or houses besides fire in factories have increased in summer.

Requesting the hydraulic platform, the MC authorities had reasoned that as GMADA has already passed high-rise buildings up to the height of 90 m in the city and there is possibility of construction of much taller buildings in future and the fire department currently has a tender with only a 54-m high hydraulic platform.

Mohali fire station officer Jaswinder Singh said, “In case of fire accidents in the buildings having height of 90 m or to conduct any rescue operation in those buildings, GMADA should either purchase 90 m or above hydraulic platform for the fire station or else release funds for the purchase of the same.”

After repeated requests and notices, GMADA held a meeting with the MC officials and the fire department in November 2023 ensuring them of releasing the funds soon but discussions remained only on paper.

“We have sent multiple reminders to GMADA requesting them to release the funds but to no avail,” MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said.

Notably, Mohali fire officials had earlier requested the MC authorities to purchase a 104-m high hydraulic platform following which the civic body had contacted the Mumbai chief fire officer to seek suggestions. The proposal was turned down by the authorities concerned later, citing that Mohali has shorter buildings than Mumbai, where the fire department has a 90-m ladder.

A senior MC official, meanwhile, said the 104-m ladder would cost around ₹35 crore while the 90-m ladder would cost around ₹30 lakh.

Another fire officer said that keeping the future in mind, authorities should consider purchasing a 104-m hydraulic ladder. “With the kind of development going and the high rise buildings coming up in Mohali, there will be a definite need for a 104-m ladder in case of fire emergency on higher floors. Yet, the authorities are sitting on the proposal and the repeated requests, not providing us the much-needed hydraulic ladder,” an officer said.

Mohali fire department has a total of 10 fire tenders, including a foam tender and water bowser with capacity of 9,000 litre.

GMADA officials did not respond on the issue.

500 notices served in two months for inadequate fire safety measures

Notably, the local fire department issued over 500 notices to many renowned banks, eateries, jewellers and showrooms in Phase 5, 3B2, Sohana and industrial units for inadequate fire safety systems within a span of two months.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the fire department identified five government buildings without proper fire safety systems, including the local civil hospital and GMADA building, and issued notices to them. Fire officials said after a fire safety audit recently, a proper fire safety system was installed at both buildings.

Fire Safety Week celebrated

Local fire department celebrated fire safety week from April 14 to 20 in the memory of 66 firemen who lost their lives while dousing the flames erupted in a ship carrying explosives of the navy at a Mumbai port on April 14, 1944.

Fire officer Sikandar Singh said the fire department, during the week, initiated an awareness campaign in the high rise housing societies, industrial area, hospitals, malls, schools, air force station and other commercial buildings.

Sharing tips to avoid short circuits causing fire at home, Jaswinder Singh said that residents should use high quality electrical wires and also should control their electricity load properly using Miniature Circuit Breaker.