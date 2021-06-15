40 deaths, 268 new Covid cases reported in Haryana

Haryana on Monday reported 40 deaths, 268 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4,077 cumulative active cases, according to the health bulletin.

The single-day infection tally of the state has been coming down every day and the recovery rate is registering improvement. It reached 98.29% on Monday. The recovery rate of Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat has gone past 99%.

Similarly, Charkhi Dadri has the lowest of six active cases and Hisar reported 425 active cases on Monday. At least seven districts have less than 100 active cases in a clear indication of the second wave of Covid ebbing.

At least 821 patients recovered on Monday. The state has recorded 7,53,020 recoveries of 7,66,129 positive cases and 9,032 fatalities so far.

The fatality rate on Monday rose to 1.18% from 1.17% a day earlier.

Among the 40 fatalities on Monday, the highest of five were recorded in Sirsa, four each in Hisar and Panipat, three each in Gurugram, Karnal, Kaithal and Jind, two each in Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, Jhajjar and Fatehabad, and one each in Faridabad, Rohtak, Mahendergarh, Palwal and Nuh.

Palwal recorded 29 new cases, Hisar 27, Karnal 23, Yamunanagar 22, Gurugram 21, Fatehabad 16, Ambala and Bhiwani 15 each, Sirsa and Rewari 14 each, Faridabad 11, Panipat 10, Sonepat Kurukshetra and Kaithal eight each, Rohtak seven, Jind and Charkhi Dadri six each, Jhajjar three, Panchkula and Nuh two each, and Mahendergarh one.

The bulletin stated that 86,659 people were vaccinated on Sunday across 22 districts, increasing the cumulative coverage to over 66 lakh.