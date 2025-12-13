40% subsidy to eligible youth on purchase of buses, travellers: Himachal CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said the state government, with an aim of creating employment and self-employment opportunities to the youth, would provide upto 40% subsidy to eligible youth on the purchase of buses and traveller vehicles along-with four month’s exemption from the road tax. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

To promote self-employment in the solar energy sector in tribal regions, the government would provide interest subsidy for setting up private solar power projects ranging from 250 kW to 1 MW, said Sukhu after chairing the 50th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Tribal Advisory Council on Friday.

Sukhu directed officers to complete tender process for development works in snow-bound areas at the earliest so that construction activities can begin in around March-April once the weather conditions improves. He said that to permanently resolve power supply issues in Pangi and Spiti, solar power plants of 1.2 MW at Dhanwas (Pangi) and 2 MW at Rong-tong (Spiti) would be made functional soon.

The CM said that the state government was also making concerted efforts to start the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra via Shipki-La and the matter has been strongly taken up with the Central Government. He said that steps were also being taken to resume trade activities with Tibet (under Chinese occupation).

He said that due to the continuous efforts of the state government, the tribal areas of the state have witnessed unprecedented development. The average per capita income in tribal districts was higher than in other districts.

He also announced the construction of a new road at Nigulsari, the bottleneck on NH-5, a sinking zone and marred by landslides. He said that the government was also making sincere efforts to strengthen uninterrupted connectivity in Kinnaur district.

The CM said that the state government have established adequate educational and health facilities in tribal regions along with issuing necessary directions to the officers that any negligence in tribal area development would not be tolerated.

Horticulture and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi said that the state government was committed to the development of tribal regions. A provision of ₹638.73 crore has been made for the Tribal Area Development Programme for 2025-26.